FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are seen in the street, after the government lifted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases of infection with COVID-19 so far, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.

The tally in the energy producing region on Monday stood at 1,000,845 infections, with 9,160 deaths.