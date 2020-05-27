Healthcare
May 27, 2020 / 5:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Total number of coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpasses 200,000 - Reuters tally

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates reported on Wednesday 883 new cases of novel coronavirus which brings the number in the six Gulf Arab states to more than 200,000, according to a Reuters’ tally.

Coronavirus infections in the energy producing region, which crossed the 100,000 mark on May 11, had initially been linked to travel but then spread among low-income migrant workers in overcrowded quarters, prompting authorities to increase testing. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Franklin Paul)

