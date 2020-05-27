Le Drian concerned about coronavirus situation in French Guyana

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was “very concerned” by the spreading of COVID-19 in French Guyana, an overseas administrative region of France, notably in view of the way the crisis is being handled in neighbouring Brazil.

“We are concerned about the particular way Brazil handles the pandemic. We are concerned about the increase in the number of victims and about the spread of the virus... and we are very vigilant on Guyana,” Le Drian told a French Senate hearing.