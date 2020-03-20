Haiti declares emergency over coronavirus, imposes curfew, shuts border

PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 19 (Reuters) - Haiti’s government on Thursday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it would close its borders and impose a curfew after authorities detected the first two cases of infection in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

President Jovenel Moise told a news conference that all ports, airports and borders will be closed from midnight on Thursday, though they would remain open for goods traffic.

Schools, universities and industrial parks would be closed, and a curfew would be in force from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Friday, he added. (Reporting by Andre Paultre)