Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Haldex shuts French distribution centre, amid coronavirus disruption

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Haldex will temporarily close its distribution centre in Weyersheim, France, the brake systems firm said in a statement on Friday, citing disruption caused by the coronavirus.

“The distribution centre is located in a highly affected area and Haldex is no longer able to overcome the effects of the major disruptions in the logistics chain in the region,” the company said in a statement.

The temporary closure will begin on March 23 and last for two weeks. (Reporting by Colm Fulton, editing by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below