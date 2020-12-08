Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Halix to manufacture AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Netherlands

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based biopharmaceutical firm Halix B.V. said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to commercially manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and the University of Oxford.

Under the agreement, Halix said it will manufacture the AZD1222 vaccine at a facility in the Netherlands.

Halix and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more details. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

