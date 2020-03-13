Brazil's govt to announce anti-coronavirus package by Monday - Economy Minister

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil will unveil a package of measures in the next few days to combat coronavirus and the economic damage it is causing, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, adding that all steps that don’t affect the country’s fiscal position will be considered.

“A lot of anti-coronavirus measures will be announced between now and Monday,” he told journalists in Brasilia, noting that the economy is in much deeper trouble than previously thought but adding that the government’s priority is public health. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever and Gabriela Mello)