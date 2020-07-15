Ireland delays opening of bars due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to Aug. 10 due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 infections among younger people, Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced on Wednesday.

The country had been due to enter the fourth and final phase of COVID-19 restrictions on July 20, which would have allowed the opening of all bars and nightclubs and indoor gatherings of up to 100 people, but this will now happen on Aug. 10, Martin told journalists.

Ireland remains in a “good position” in relation to COVID-19 but the number of cases over the past 14 days has increased to 3.9 per 100,000 from a low of 2.5 per 100,000, Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)