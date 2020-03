SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national security advisor Augusto Heleno said on Wednesday in his Twitter account that he has tested positive for coronavirus, though he did not have any symptoms.

Heleno, 72, a retired army general and one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s closest aides, said he is currently under quarantine at his home while waiting for a second-test confirmation. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)