FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - German retailer Henkel on Tuesday withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2020, saying the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the impact of measures to contain it had made business performance unpredictable.

Henkel said it expects overall organic sales growth to be down 0.9% in the first quarter. The Dusseldorf, Germany-based company said it will publish more detailed quarterly earnings on May 11, 2020. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Chris Reese)