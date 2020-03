(Removes reference to Iceland)

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer H&M has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.

H&M was not planning to close stores in the country, it added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)