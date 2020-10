Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has entered an agreement with Danaher Corp-owned Cytiva to expand the manufacturing of products that are essential for producing COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Cytiva will receive about $31 million to scale up manufacturing of vaccine-related products. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)