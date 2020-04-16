Sweden's Verisure seeks to reopen Europe's high-yield bond market - lead manager

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Verisure is looking to become one of the first junk-rated companies to access European bond markets since late March, with hefty central bank stimulus helping restore confidence in a market battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Verisure, which makes security alarms and is rated B2/B by Moody’s and S&P Global, is seeking a 150 million euro issue of senior secured five-year bonds.

JP Morgan is global coordinator on the deal and joint bookrunner along with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nordea. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)