UPDATE 2-Sweden's Verisure seeks to re-open Europe's junk bond market

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Verisure is looking to become the first junk-rated company to access European bond markets in nearly two months, with hefty central bank stimulus helping to restore confidence in a market battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

A successful deal for the Swedish maker of security alarms could pave the way for other companies with low credit ratings.

Verisure, a maker of security alarms that’s rated B2/B by Moody’s and S&P Global, is looking to price a 150 million-euro ($163.26 million) issue of senior secured five-year bonds later on Thursday, according to a lead manager. The bonds are redeemable after just one year, the manager added.

If successful, the deal will reopen the market for debt sales from Europe’s riskier corporate borrowers, which has been shut since Feb 20

European companies have faced a less receptive market than those in the U.S., where 20 junk-rated companies have sold more than $13 billion of debt since the market reopened in first week of April, according to Refinitiv IFR data.

“The European market usually takes its lead from the U.S. The U.S. reopened with low cyclical names that needed liquidity and has gradually moved to more cyclical businesses needing a liquidity boost,” said David Newman, chief investment officer of global high-yield at Allianz Global Investors.

“If successful we would expect to see more defensive names [in Europe] also come to the market before any dip down into the more challenged sectors.”

The spread of coronavirus has hit so-called junk bonds hard, with average yields in the European market trebling from 2.73% in late February to 8.87% at their March 23 peak, according to Markit’s iBoxx index of high-yield debt.

The European Central Bank has since pledged to pump unprecedented amounts of money into bond markets. Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, it only buys investment-grade debt, , but the strength of the stimulus has lifted sentiment.

“Though it has been quiet in Europe, the market has been open,” said a source familiar with the Verisure transaction. “But it is likely expensive and slightly restrictive in terms of size, covenants and position in the capital structure.”

Verisure is having to pay up for the privilege of issuing new debt - marketing the deal to price at a 5% yield, far higher than the 3.5% it paid last time it sold a bond with a similar tenor.

High-yield market participants believe appetite for deals exists, should other European companies be prepared to pay that type of premium.

“Many sectors are under pressure to maintain credit ratings so are under pressure not to pay dividends and preserve cash, which is to the benefit of credit holders,” said Andrey Kuznetsov, a portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, a 435 billion-pound ($542.53 billion) London-based fund manager.

But bankers arranging junk deals note that after refinancing of debt to take advantage of low interest rates over the past couple of years, few junk-rated European companies have immediate financing needs. They can wait to secure more attractive rates.

“The new reality of fair value and new issue premiums is going to put the vast majority of issuers off unless they absolutely have to [sell a bond],” said a head of syndicate at a European bank.

JP Morgan is global coordinator on the Verisure deal and joint bookrunner along with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nordea.