March 25, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-U.S. companies lay out plans for employees amid coronavirus pandemic

    March 25 (Reuters) - Rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, Corporate America is rushing to
revise its hiring plans and taking a hard look at staff incentives as the outbreak leads to
shuttering of businesses, travel bans and a rush to stock up on essentials amid widespread
lockdowns.
    While a wave of layoffs at restaurants, bars, hotels and airlines has led to a surge in the
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, several essential businesses have ramped
up hiring and laid out incentives for frontline workers.
    Following is a list of companies with their plans to furlough employees, hire more workers
or increase wages or incentives:
    
 JOB CUTS:
 General          Aviation unit plans to cut its total U.S. workforce by                   
 Electric         about 10%                                                    
 Halliburton      To furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days                 
                                                                               
 Harley-Davidson  U.S. production employees to be on temporary layoff with                
                  medical benefit                                              
 Marriott         To furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of                 
 International    employees                                                    
                                                                               
 
 HIRING:
 Amazon.com       Plans to hire 100,000 warehouse, delivery workers in U.S.               
                                                                              
 CVS Health       To hire 50,000 across U.S. to fill roles including store                
                  associates, home delivery drivers                           
 Dollar Tree      To hire 25,000 workers to support stores and distribution   (bwnews.pr/2JcJ724)
                  centers                                                     
 Dollar General   Plans to add up to 50,000 employees by April end                        
                                                                              
 Instacart        To hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months                  
 Papa Johns       To hire up to 20,000 new restaurant team members for                    
                  delivery and take-out services                              
 PepsiCo          To hire 6,000 full-time employees across the U.S. in                    
                  coming months                                               
 Walmart          To hire 150,000 workers through end of May in stores,                   
                  fulfillment centers                                         
   
 PAY HIKES:  
 Amazon.com       Hiked entry wages to $17 from $15 and raised overtime pay                
                  for warehouse workers                                        
 Mondelez         To increase hourly wage by $2                                            
 International                                                                 
 Inc                                                                           
 Target           To raise minimum wage by $2/hour for store, distribution                 
                  center workers through May 2                                 
 Walmart          Temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its                        
                  e-commerce warehouses by $2                                  
    
 ONE-TIME PAYMENTS:
 CVS Health        To pay bonuses of $150-$500 to employees who are required                
                   to be at CVS facilities to assist customers                  
 J.M. Smucker      To give a $1,500 one-time bonus to each of its 5,700                     
                   employees on duty                                            
 JPMorgan Chase &  To give front-line employees, workers staffing branches,                 
 Co                call centers a one-time $1,000 bonus                         
 Kroger            Frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, customer                 
                   service associates to get one-time bonus; $300 for full      
                   time and $150 for part time                                  
 Mondelez          To pay a $125 weekly bonus for its sales representatives                 
 International                                                                  
 Inc                                                                            
 Target Corp       To pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who                 
                   oversee departments in stores, ranging from $250-$1,500      
 Walgreens Boots   To pay $300 for full-time, $150 for part-time hourly team                
 Alliance          members in stores, distribution centers beginning late       
                   April                                                        
 Walmart           To pay special bonus of $300 to full-time hourly workers,                
                   $150 to part-time associates                                 
 Wells Fargo       Domestic full-time employees, who make less than $100,000 a              
                   year, to get a pre-tax payment of $600, part-time employees  
                   would get a $300 bonus                                       
 
