FACTBOX-U.S. companies lay out plans for employees amid coronavirus pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) - Rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, Corporate America is rushing to revise its hiring plans and taking a hard look at staff incentives as the outbreak leads to shuttering of businesses, travel bans and a rush to stock up on essentials amid widespread lockdowns. While a wave of layoffs at restaurants, bars, hotels and airlines has led to a surge in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, several essential businesses have ramped up hiring and laid out incentives for frontline workers. Following is a list of companies with their plans to furlough employees, hire more workers or increase wages or incentives: JOB CUTS: General Aviation unit plans to cut its total U.S. workforce by Electric about 10% Halliburton To furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days Harley-Davidson U.S. production employees to be on temporary layoff with medical benefit Marriott To furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of International employees HIRING: Amazon.com Plans to hire 100,000 warehouse, delivery workers in U.S. CVS Health To hire 50,000 across U.S. to fill roles including store associates, home delivery drivers Dollar Tree To hire 25,000 workers to support stores and distribution (bwnews.pr/2JcJ724) centers Dollar General Plans to add up to 50,000 employees by April end Instacart To hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months Papa Johns To hire up to 20,000 new restaurant team members for delivery and take-out services PepsiCo To hire 6,000 full-time employees across the U.S. in coming months Walmart To hire 150,000 workers through end of May in stores, fulfillment centers PAY HIKES: Amazon.com Hiked entry wages to $17 from $15 and raised overtime pay for warehouse workers Mondelez To increase hourly wage by $2 International Inc Target To raise minimum wage by $2/hour for store, distribution center workers through May 2 Walmart Temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses by $2 ONE-TIME PAYMENTS: CVS Health To pay bonuses of $150-$500 to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist customers J.M. Smucker To give a $1,500 one-time bonus to each of its 5,700 employees on duty JPMorgan Chase & To give front-line employees, workers staffing branches, Co call centers a one-time $1,000 bonus Kroger Frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, customer service associates to get one-time bonus; $300 for full time and $150 for part time Mondelez To pay a $125 weekly bonus for its sales representatives International Inc Target Corp To pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee departments in stores, ranging from $250-$1,500 Walgreens Boots To pay $300 for full-time, $150 for part-time hourly team Alliance members in stores, distribution centers beginning late April Walmart To pay special bonus of $300 to full-time hourly workers, $150 to part-time associates Wells Fargo Domestic full-time employees, who make less than $100,000 a year, to get a pre-tax payment of $600, part-time employees would get a $300 bonus (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)