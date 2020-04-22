Financials
April 22, 2020

Hiscox estimates up to $175 mln of COVID-19 event disruption claims

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Hiscox said on Wednesday it expected to pay up to $175 million to settle claims arising from travel, events and mass gatherings cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, if disruption from the pandemic lasted more than six months.

The Lloyds of London syndicate member said it was actively settling claims for event cancellation and abandonment, and estimated $150 million of claims if the disruption lasted six months or less.

Hiscox said a number of UK policyholders had disputed application of their business interruption policies but it reiterated that its core small commercial package policies did not provide cover as a result of government measures taken in response to a pandemic.

“Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greater certainty for customers,” it said in a statement, adding that it would work with regulators and customers to “seek means of expediting resolution through range of independent mechanisms.” (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Maiya Keidan)

