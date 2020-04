April 29 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox said on Wednesday it was assessing possible sources of funding, including an equity raise, due to an expected fall in capital because of a pandemic-induced rise in rates across the U.S. wholesale and reinsurance markets.

The company, which said it has sufficient capital to meet its expected liabilities, said no decision has yet been made on whether to proceed with a capital raise. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru’ Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)