China's Hisense to close its European factories over coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese home appliances maker Hisense will close all its European factories from March 23 to April 4 in response to the coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, Slovenia-based Hisense Gorenje said on Friday.

It said the company has sufficient materials to continue production but has decided to stop it to help reduce the spread of the virus and protect the health of its employees.

The company has factories in Slovenia, Serbia and the Czech Republic producing washing machines, dryers and cookers.

Hisense Gorenje is among the five largest exporters in Slovenia. The country, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has so far confirmed 341 coronavirus cases, and one death.