HKEX chief says committed to keeping markets running despite virus turmoil

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong bourse operator is “committed to keeping our markets fully operational”, Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said on Wednesday, amid volatility triggered by the coronavirus epidemic.

Several European stock exchanges have said that they too will stay open for business. The Philippine Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday, but has said it will reopen on Thursday.

HKEX runs the London Metal Exchange, as well as the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong stocks slumped to their lowest close in more than three years on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Alex Richardson)