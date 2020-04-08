H&M borrows 980 mln euros to boost liquidity buffer amid pandemic

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it had signed a 980 million euro ($1.1 billion) revolving credit facility to strengthen its liquidity buffer in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

H&M said in a statement the new 12-month bank facility with a 6-month extension option came in addition to an undrawn 700 million facility signed in 2017 and maturing 2024.

“The H&M group’s liquidity remains good. The group is continuing its work to set up a combination of different financing solutions,” the statement said.

H&M on April 3 unveiled plans to raise more cash amid other initiatives to mitigate effects from the spread of the coronavirus, as it warned it would make a loss for the first time in decades in its second quarter.

Bank SEB coordinated the new facility.