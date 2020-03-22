H&M plans to deliver protective gear to hospitals

STOCKHOLM, March 22 (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Sunday it was planning to supply protective equipment to hospitals to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

“H&M Group is now quickly arranging for its supply chain to produce personal protective equipment to be provided to hospitals and health care workers,” a H&M spokeswoman said in an email. “According to our information, protective masks should be prioritized, but there is also a great need of other personal protective equipment such as gowns and gloves.”

H&M said it was in dialogue with the European Union to understand which needs were most urgent and that it was working to determine what its supply chain can deliver. In the initial urgent phase, H&M would donate the supplies, it said.