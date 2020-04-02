H&M in talks with tens of thousands of staff to cut working hours due to pandemic

STOCKHOLM, April 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M said on Thursday it was in talks with tens of thousands of its staff about shortening working hours with the coronavirus pandemic having led to retailers closing shops and fewer customers in many of markets.

“The spread of COVID-19 has caused an exceptional situation and the H&M group is forced to make several difficult decisions,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.

“Dialogue with employees on temporarily shortened working hours affecting tens of thousands of employees globally has been initiated in several markets. It also concerns officials at central functions.” (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; writing by Niklas Pollard)