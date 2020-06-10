Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

California state officials said earlier this week that movie theaters could reopen as early as Friday, pending approval from local officials. Los Angeles County is the biggest movie market in the United States.

Movie theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March to help curb the coronavirus pandemic, and movie and television production also ground to a halt. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler)