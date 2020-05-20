S&P downgrades credit ratings on Japan's Honda Motor

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday it has lowered by one notch to “A-“ the long-term credit ratings on Japan’s Honda Motor Co, citing the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on its auto sales outlook.

“In our view, significant downward pressure on Honda Motor’s earnings is likely to continue for the next one to two years. Business conditions in its core markets are likely to be extremely challenging in light of an expected large decline in new car sales,” the rating agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, editing by Louise Heavens)