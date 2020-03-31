IMF provides $143 mln to Honduras for pandemic response

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it had approved a disbursement of $143 million to Honduras to help it fund increased healthcare and social spending as part of its response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF said the funds would come from an IMF arrangement approved in July 2019 for a total of $312 million.

It said Honduran authorities had maintained a “steadfast commitment to sound macroeconomic policies” over the last years, but economic activity would be hit by a decision to lock down the economy early in the crisis to save lives and contain pressures on the country’s health system.