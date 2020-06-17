Honduran president hospitalized for Covid-19, treated for pneumonia

TEGUCIGALPA, June 17 (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been hospitalized for Covid-19 and is being treated for pneumonia, a health official said on Wednesday, a day after the Central American leader’s diagnosis was revealed.

While his condition is serious enough to require specialized hospital care, including receiving medicine via an intravenous drip, the president is generally in good heath, said Francis Contreras, a spokesman for Honduran health agency SINAGER.