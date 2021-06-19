Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Friday it is donating to Honduras 154,100 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The donation is the first from the Mexican government to the small Central American nation, which has confirmed 251,149 cases of coronavirus and 6,719 deaths.
About 400,000 Hondurans have received at least one vaccine shot, out of a population of 9.5 million.
Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.