Healthcare
Honduran President Hernandez says he is infected with coronavirus

TEGUCIGALPA, June 16 (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said late on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but did not immediately provide further details.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

