FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday thanked the Mexican government for agreeing to donate 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, as he seeks to inoculate the population of the Central American country against coronavirus.

Hernandez, in a tweet, also thanked El Salvador and Israel for helping his country secure vaccine doses.