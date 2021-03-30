Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America amid coronavirus fears

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her phone while waiting in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a private lab in Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Honduras said on Monday it would temporary restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant of the coronavirus entering its territory.

Honduras’ national risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens who had stayed in South America in the last 15 days.

The measure was announced after authorities from neighboring Panama reported a case of the Brazilian variant, which is considered more infectious.