TEGUCIGALPA, March 10 (Reuters) - Honduras will on Saturday receive its first 48,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Honduras is eligible to receive vaccine donations from COVAX to cover 20% of its population.

PAHO is the Americas regional office of the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Cassandra Garrison)