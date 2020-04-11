Bonds News
April 10, 2020 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Honeywell renews $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show it is a revolving credit facility as opposed to an outright loan)

April 10 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it had renewed a $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement to be used for general corporate purposes.

The 364-day Credit Agreement was signed with Citibank and JPMorgan Chase, Honeywell said in a filing, adding that the loan does not does not restrict its ability to pay dividend.

The agreement comes after the industrial conglomerate entered into a $6 billion loan agreement last month to bolster liquidity as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy.

The company, which makes everything from aircraft engine parts to warehouse automation equipment, had $10 billion in cash at the end of 2019, with its pension liability overfunded, it said last month.

Honeywell has reported a surge in demand for its protective face masks in North America, Europe, India and China, following the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

