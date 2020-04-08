Hong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package - SCMP

April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government will offer a relief package worth more than HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) to help workers and businesses struggling with COVID-19 crisis, the South China Morning Post reported bit.ly/2woconH on Wednesday.
The measures are set to be announced on Wednesday evening and aim to safeguard employment and ease the woes of businesses, the report added.
A total of 936 cases with four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong as of Wednesday.
$1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars