Hong Kong to relax deadline for companies' annual reports due to virus

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong listed companies can delay the publication of their annual reports due to the impact of the coronavirus, the city’s stock exchange and markets regulators said in a joint statement on Monday.

Travel bans and other restrictions imposed first across China and since globally in a bid to limit the spread of the virus have left companies and their auditors scrambling to finalise reports ahead of exchange deadlines.

If a company has published at least certain material pieces of financial information by March 31, they do not have to publish their annual report until 60 days after Monday’s statement, the Securities and Futures Commission, and Stock Exchange of Hong Kong said. (Reporting by Alun John; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)