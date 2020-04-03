HKMA to cut bank reserve, use Fed repo to ease liquidity pressure

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday it will halve the amount of reserves banks must set aside against bad loans to encourage them to lend, and also tap the U.S. Federal Reserve for dollars it can pass on to Hong Kong banks.

The measures will help alleviate cash flow pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese-ruled territory’s central bank said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s small, open economy, which was already in recession after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest, has been hit from all sides by the health crisis, particularly in the retail and tourism sectors.

The city’s March Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), published earlier on Friday, signalled the second-sharpest deterioration of private sector conditions in the city since July 1998, when the survey began.

The HKMA’s move follows other similar efforts by other central banks around the world. The European Central Bank, last month, allowed banks to fall short of key cash and capital requirements.

The People’s Bank of China also said it was cutting the amount of cash that small banks on the mainland must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity.

Cutting Hong Kong banks’ regulatory reserve by half would release HK$200 billion of room for lending and increase flexibility in banks’ balance sheets, the HKMA said.

In a separate circular, the HKMA said it could obtain U.S. dollars from the Fed’s new repo facility established on March 31 and lend the cash on to Hong Kong banks. The HKMA said it is discussing the operational details with the Fed.

The HKMA said that banks could also dip into reserves of liquid assets designed to be used when they had difficulty accessing cash quickly in order to meet their liquidity needs. Banks could do so even if this meant that they might breach other rules.

