Exclusive: Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

FILE PHOTO: A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicised any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about China’s Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.

Chan told Reuters that standards had not been lowered to accept the Sinovac vaccine and there was no pressure from Beijing to get it approved in the Chinese special administrative region.

“The government has not politicised any vaccine. In fact, we really think that one should not politicise any of the vaccination process, because really the COVID-19 vaccine is our hope,” she said in an interview at her office in government headquarters.

