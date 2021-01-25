Hong Kong formally approves Fosun-BioNTech vaccine

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has formally approved use of the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine, the city government said on Monday, marking the first COVID-19 vaccine accepted in the Asian financial hub.

The move comes as Hong Kong has lagged other developed cities in rolling out vaccines and with mainland China having started its vaccine program in July last year. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Louise Heavens)