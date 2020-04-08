Healthcare
April 8, 2020 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong unveils $17.7 bln in relief measures to help cushion impact of coronavirus

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong announced relief measures totalling HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) on Wednesday as it joins global efforts to offset the impact of coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on the city, in particular its tourism and retail sectors.

The government said as part of those measures it was allocating HK$80 billion to help companies struggling with the impact of the disease to pay worker salaries. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Felix Tam and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below