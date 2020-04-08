Hong Kong unveils $17.7 bln in relief measures to help cushion impact of coronavirus

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong announced relief measures totalling HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) on Wednesday as it joins global efforts to offset the impact of coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on the city, in particular its tourism and retail sectors.

The government said as part of those measures it was allocating HK$80 billion to help companies struggling with the impact of the disease to pay worker salaries. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Felix Tam and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Catherine Evans)