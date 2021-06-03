Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Hong Kong authorises COVID-19 vaccine for over 12-year-olds

By Reuters Staff

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children over the age of 12 for the first time, the government said on Thursday, as it pursues a broader campaign across the city to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated.

The Chinese special administrative region started its COVID-19 vaccination programme in February but only around 14% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alison Williams

