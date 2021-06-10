Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Hong Kong, Singapore to review travel bubble date in July

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government said on Thursday that it would review its delayed plan for a travel bubble with Singapore in early July, after the proposal was derailed for a second time in May due to a spike of cases in Singapore.

Both governments would review the target date “taking into account the latest development of the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Singapore, which has been stabilising since early June,” Hong Kong’s government said in a statement, adding that an announcement on the way forward would be made in early July. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu Writing by Farah Master Editing by Peter Graff)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up