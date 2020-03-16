Horse racing-Grand National festival cancelled due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Grand National horse racing festival due to be held from April 2 to April 4 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jockey Club said in a statement on Monday.

“Following the Government’s new public health guidance regarding avoiding social contact and stopping non-essential travel, and its statement that emergency services are withdrawn from supporting mass gatherings from tomorrow (Tuesday), the Jockey Club has decided that it is no longer appropriate to stage the event,” it said. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)