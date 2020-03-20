Hotel Chocolat agrees share issue ahead of coronavirus hit

March 20 (Reuters) - British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat said on Friday it had agreed an issue of new shares that would inject 20 million pound into the business, as it faces having to close its cafe and store locations due to Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The luxury chocolate maker, retailer and wholesaler said it would issue just under 8.9 million new shares at 225 pence a share, a discount from Thursday’s last close of 232 pence.

Co-founders Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris would buy roughly 10% each of the new shares, the statement said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)