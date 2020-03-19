Hungary banks request government to phase out special taxes on banks from 2021

BUDAPEST, March 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banking association said on Thursday that postponed interest rate payments on loans could total 450 billion forints ($1.35 billion) under the government’s moratorium on all loan repayments until the end of the year.

The accociation said the banking sector had sufficient liquidity to help borrowers, but it said banks requested the government to phase out all special taxes on the sector as of January 1, 2021. ($1 = 332.4200 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)