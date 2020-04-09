Hungary banks to pay extra tax to help fight coronavirus -minister

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks will pay a one-off tax of 0.19% which will add 55 billion forints ($166.67 million) to the state budget to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

After meeting the bank association, Varga said banks will pay the tax in three equal parts this year. He said banks will get back this sum as it will be deducted from their special taxes over the next five years. ($1 = 330 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)