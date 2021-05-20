Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Hungary govt extends loan moratorium through to end-Aug -PM aide

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has decided to extend a loan repayment moratorium in its current form until the end of August, a top official said on Thursday, shunning calls from local banks to narrow down the scope of those eligible for the programme.

The government is also looking for a solution to allow those wishing to stay under the loan moratorium beyond August, Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff told a weekly briefing. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)

