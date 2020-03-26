Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 7:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary finance minister flags fiscal loosening to offset virus impact

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s 2020 budget has substantial reserves to tackle an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if these are insufficient, keeping the budget deficit under 3% of economic output would be a mistake, the country’s finance minister said.

“The 2020 Hungarian budget has substantial reserves, so we have resources to tap now as trouble has reared its head,” Varga said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday. “However, if this is not enough, sticking staunchly to a deficit below 3% would be a mistake.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below