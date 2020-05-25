Healthcare
Hungary's 2021 budget to contain nearly $9.3 bln anti-pandemic fund

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s 2021 budget will contain a nearly 3 trillion forint ($9.34 billion) anti-pandemic fund, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a video posted on Facebook on Monday, adding that he would submit the budget to parliament on Tuesday.

Like other governments, Hungary’s cabinet unrolled a massive economic stimulus package earlier this year to fight the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The government hopes that a projected 3-plus percent recession will turn around in 2021. ($1 = 321.3100 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

