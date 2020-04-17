Hungary will not save all businesses indiscriminately -PM Orban

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary will help businesses to survive the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic but changes in the way businesses are run will force a rethink of what works and what markets have been lost for good, premier Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Hungary has announced tax breaks and wage contributions as well as massive lending subsidy programmes, but some business leaders voiced frustration at the lack of a blanket cash payout programme seen in other countries.

Orban said the economy would not return to the pre-crisis status quo therefore businesses needed to assess their business models now to see whether they have long-term viability or not. (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)