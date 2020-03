BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will be able to maintain exceptionally favourable financing conditions and help local companies with targeted lending programmes, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in an article published on the novekedes.hu website on Monday.

Matolcsy also said the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis could trigger what he called a significant new wave of company buybacks from foreign investors. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)