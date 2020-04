BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will tolerate it if banks temporarily violate capital buffer requirements in the current economic situation, the bank said in a statement posted on its web site on Friday.

The move will liberate about 700 billion forints at local banks, which boosts the lending capability of the Hungarian financial sector as the country tries to limit the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)